As I sit and think back on Alf I realize the memories I have all include laughter and happiness. While not close due to distance in age and miles he always was family I looked forward to seeing or being in his presence. The regrets I have in the past family issues between myself and my extended family are magnified in this time of remembrance. Alf was a special type of person and will always be so in my memories. I only wish I had taken opportunities to have been in closer contact..

William Lloyd Shores Family June 7, 2021