William Alf Shores
April 14, 1935 - June 5, 2021
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Alf went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday June 5, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
Alf was preceded in death by his father and mother, Elmer and Rosalee Shores; and brothers, Lloyd, Lewis, and Fred Shores.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of over 53 years, Mary Carol Shores; brothers, Jack Shores and wife, Sharon, Carroll Shores and wife, Pat, and Warren Shores and wife, Judy; sisters, Shelby Taylor and husband, Jim, and Moelina McCormick and husband, Bob; sister-in-law, Linda Shores; many loving nieces and nephews; and special friends, Gary and Mary Heninger, Larry and Kaye Smith, Jack and Mary Ann Stamper and Kevin Gobble.
Alf was a well-known mechanic in the surrounding area. When Volkswagen first became popular, He with the talented aid of his father were known for their ability to work on them. At one time he owned his own business and later worked as a mechanic at Chilhowie Chevron Service Center. Alf was an avid NASCAR fan and devotedly watched the race every week, pulling for every Chevrolet. He became well known around town for the person to go to to be thoroughly entertained through tales from his youth and also his head was full of jokes which he delighted in telling. Alf was a humble man of lowly means but rich in love that he shared with his family and Mary's family and many friends which some awaited him in Heaven to be once again entertained. Alf will be sorely missed by those he left behind.
Funeral services will be conducted at Williams Funeral Home in Chilhowie, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. with the service to follow at 2 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jim Walker and Pastor Cody Boone. A private burial at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus Va., will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, Alf wished donations be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home is serving the Shores family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 8, 2021.