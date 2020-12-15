William Sword
March 3, 1933 - December 12, 2020
MARION, Va.
William M. "Bill" Sword, age 87, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital.
Mr. Sword was born in Saltville, Va., to the late Joe "Pete" Sword and Lora Clapp Sword and was preceded in death by his brother, James "Bud" Sword.
He graduated from the National Business College in Roanoke, Va., and was retired from the Brunswick Corporation with over 30 years of service. Bill served in the United States Army and was a lifetime member of the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 where he served as Commander for eight years and Quartermaster for eight years. Bill received the National Award All American Quartermaster. He was a member of the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Sword; two sons, Bryan Sword of Marion, Greg Sword and wife, Cyndy, of Lawrenceville, Ga.; three grandchildren, Ian, Patrick and Alex; two great-grandchildren, Josiah and J.C.; three sisters, Lois Nutter, Jacqueline Moore, Judy Plummer and husband, Ford.
Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, with Harry Howe officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel UMC Cemetery with full military honors being rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. The service will be livestreamed via BradleysFH Facebook starting at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Bill Sword Educational Fund at Mt. Carmel UMC, c/o Diane Fanning, 230 Goodpasture Hollow Road, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.