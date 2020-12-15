Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Sword
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
William Sword

March 3, 1933 - December 12, 2020

MARION, Va.

William M. "Bill" Sword, age 87, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital.

Mr. Sword was born in Saltville, Va., to the late Joe "Pete" Sword and Lora Clapp Sword and was preceded in death by his brother, James "Bud" Sword.

He graduated from the National Business College in Roanoke, Va., and was retired from the Brunswick Corporation with over 30 years of service. Bill served in the United States Army and was a lifetime member of the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 where he served as Commander for eight years and Quartermaster for eight years. Bill received the National Award All American Quartermaster. He was a member of the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Sword; two sons, Bryan Sword of Marion, Greg Sword and wife, Cyndy, of Lawrenceville, Ga.; three grandchildren, Ian, Patrick and Alex; two great-grandchildren, Josiah and J.C.; three sisters, Lois Nutter, Jacqueline Moore, Judy Plummer and husband, Ford.

Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, with Harry Howe officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel UMC Cemetery with full military honors being rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. The service will be livestreamed via BradleysFH Facebook starting at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Bill Sword Educational Fund at Mt. Carmel UMC, c/o Diane Fanning, 230 Goodpasture Hollow Road, Marion, VA 24354.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Sword family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The service will be livestreamed via BradleysFH Facebook
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
29 Entries
I am so sorry to hear about Bill’s passing Mama Peggy. I love you and miss you!
Christy Seymour Nicklas
Friend
December 20, 2020
Mr Bill Sword was a very kind, sweet and compassionate man. As the quartermaster of the VFW he was always available to anyone in need. On many days I would sit and talk to Bill after my mother passed away. He shared many stories of his father and he made me laugh during my deep loss. I will never forget Mr Bill, an angel sent by the Lord! Prayers and thoughts for the whole family. He was a true military and Christian man through and through.
Judith Coe
Friend
December 20, 2020
Peggy, Bryan and Greg, I am really sorry to hear about your Dad’s passing. He was a great person and a mentor to me when I first started at Brunswick years ago. You all will be in our prayers.
Greg Barton
Friend
December 19, 2020
Bill was a very special person. His kind smile and enthusiasm for being involved and helping others will remain in our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Condolences, Danny and Kim Slemp
Danny and Kim SLEMP
Family
December 18, 2020
Bill was always, along with you Peggy, so nice to us when we moved here with our little boys. And, you both continued to be kind and caring about us as we went through the years during and after Brunswick employment. We appreciate that you both are part of the fabric of our lives along with some great memories. What stands out the most is both of you and your smiles. Those smiles have been a gift to those that know you. Bill will be missed. We send our sincere hope for you, Greg, Bryan and the entire family to find healing comfort in your enduring love of Bill.
Lissa & Keith Hungate
Friend
December 16, 2020
Bill was always supportive of our sons during church activities, athletics and scouts. We will all miss him! Love and prayers,. Kyle and Debbie Rhodes.
Debbie Rhodes
Friend
December 15, 2020
Deepest Sympathy
Alex & Jena Rhodes
December 15, 2020
Peggy,
I am so sorry for your loss. Mamaw (Wiley Helton) loved him. Prayers for all during this difficult time.
Tammy Doane
Family
December 15, 2020
Peggy, My thoughts and prayers are with you. May God grant you peace in this trying time. I miss your beautiful smile. Hugs, Vicki Tagarelli
Vicki Tagarelli
Friend
December 15, 2020
Peggy and Family,

Mt. Carmel UMC is praying that God will give you strength during this time of grief.

Rev. David & Heather Fugatt
David Fugatt
Friend
December 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
MELISSA SWORD
Friend
December 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Carroll Aker
December 15, 2020
Judy, so for your loss.
Danny Coulthard
December 15, 2020
Brian, I am very sorry to hear of your fathers passing. May God bless you and your family now and in the days ahead.
Jeff Fritz
December 15, 2020
Prayers for the family. Bart Cadle & Shirley Hall
Bart Cadle
December 15, 2020
Peggy, I was so saddened to learn of Bill’s passing. You and your family will be in my prayers as you grieve his loss.
Jeanne Martin Haulsee
December 15, 2020
So sorry that this wonderful man died. I am sure he is rejoicing in Heaven. Prayers for all of you.
Shirley Chapman Meador
Friend
December 14, 2020
Just wanted to let Peggy and family know that we are thinking of you all during this most difficult time. Anthony and Pam Ellis, Sue White Campbell
Pam Ellis
Friend
December 14, 2020
Peggy and family, We are so sorry to read of Bill's passing. I remember you and Bill working with the youth at Mt Carmel. Every time that Walter and I returned to visit Mt Carmel, Bill always welcomed us. He will be missed by many.
Walter and Becky Sprinkle
December 14, 2020
Our family is praying for you during this time. Mom and Dad send their love and prayers.
Kathy Wright
Friend
December 14, 2020
Peggy and family:
I am so sorry for your loss. Mr. Bill was a nice man. I have been blessed to know Mr. Bill and Peggy.
Sherian Marion
Friend
December 14, 2020
Mr. Sword was an angel on our earth! He had a heart of gold! When we would talk about projects that would help the children in our Smyth County Schools , Mr Sword would always say VFW Post 4667 will be glad to support the students! Our community and world was a better place because of Mr Sword! He will be missed! Praying for the family! God bless!
Sally Moorer
Friend
December 14, 2020
Spent many a day with Mr. Sword watching over me just a great man. Prayers to Peggy, Bryan and Greg and all the rest of the family.
Kip Vickers
Neighbor
December 14, 2020
We are sorry for your loss and we will pray for your family
Nancy Patton
Friend
December 14, 2020
I will forever remember working with Bill in the Accounting dept. @ Brunswick. He was a wonderful friend and we all loved him and Peggy dearly. Rest in peace my friend.
Debbie Testerman
Friend
December 14, 2020
Peggy so sorry for your lost.Prayers and thoughts with you and your family
Debbie Mizelle
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
RIP my dear friend and brother. You were a great man. Condolences to the Family. He was loved by Allan and Tammy
ALLAN WINEBARGER
Friend
December 14, 2020
My sympathy and prayers!
Helen Heffinger
Coworker
December 14, 2020
Mr. Sword was a great man! He did such good things through the VFW. He always helped our schools and cared for our students. Bryan and Ian, I'm sorry for your loss. Our community will feel his absence.
Sue Davidson
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 29 of 29 results