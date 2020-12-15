Bill was always, along with you Peggy, so nice to us when we moved here with our little boys. And, you both continued to be kind and caring about us as we went through the years during and after Brunswick employment. We appreciate that you both are part of the fabric of our lives along with some great memories. What stands out the most is both of you and your smiles. Those smiles have been a gift to those that know you. Bill will be missed. We send our sincere hope for you, Greg, Bryan and the entire family to find healing comfort in your enduring love of Bill.

Lissa & Keith Hungate Friend December 16, 2020