William "Bill" Reese Van Dyke



June 27, 1940 - September 10, 2021



William "Bill" Reese Van Dyke, 81, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Honaker, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Louise Nuckols Van Dyke, and sister, Bobby Quinn. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Counts Van Dyke; step-son, William Counts III, and his wife, Kim, and son, Trevor Counts; daughter, Suzanne Van Dyke Huddleston; three granddaughters, Amanda Huddleston Davis, Sarah Huddleston Stern, and Nicole Huddleston; six great-grandchildren, Mason, Bennett, Duncan, Grant and Violet Davis and Elise Stern; sisters, Mildred Jones, Mary Lynn Thorp, and Geneva Crabtree; and special cousins, Tom Van Dyke and Johnny Van Dyke. Bill was an Army veteran who served in Panama and worked at Reynolds Metal in Richmond, Va. for more than 35 years. Bill loved the Lord and was a member of Swordscreek Community Church. Bill loved to golf, tend to his garden and was always very generous to others. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 14, 2021.