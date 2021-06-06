Bill Wade was my favorite professor at King 1954-1958. He made history come alive with his fascinating stories. He gave us handouts of outlines of his lecture which meant that the names were spelled correctly. He was a fabulous teacher and friend. I, too, ended up teaching in college due to his example. He did so much for King over the years; I am very grateful. He and Margaret befriended me my senior year when I went to Montreat to read the sermons preached 1860-1865 in preparation for my senior thesis paper. That kindness was beyond the call of duty. Since Clara Dale Winship was my aunt, I always asked about you when we visited. I am sorry for your great loss, Margaret and family. You know he was a great person who loved people and his church. His enthusiasm and competence will be missed. Blessings, Linda Echols Perry, class of 1958

Linda Echols Perry June 16, 2021