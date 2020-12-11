Menu
William Daryl Wilson
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
William Daryl Wilson

September 22, 1951 - December 6, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Dr. William Daryl Wilson passed away peacefully at his home on his family farm in Abingdon on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Born in Boone, N.C. on September 22, 1951, he moved with his parents to southwest Virginia as a young boy. Daryl graduated from John S. Battle High School in 1969 where he was a standout football, basketball, and baseball player. He attended undergraduate school at Virginia Commonwealth University where he excelled at academics and became a star on the crew team. He later attended medical school at the Medical College of Virginia where he attained his Doctorate in Dental Science.

Daryl was a larger than life figure in both stature and heart. After several successful years in private practice, he put his skills as a dentist to work for the Virginia Department of Health. He enjoyed helping those less fortunate in his community.

He will be remembered for his love of exercise, the outdoors (especially trout fishing on White Top Laurel), and southwest Virginia high school athletics.

Daryl is preceded in death by his father, Bob Wilson.

He is survived by his mother, Jean Wilson; brother, Joe Wilson and wife, Gwen; son, Tyler Wilson and wife, Dana, and grandchildren Fox and Palmer; and daughter, Sarah Wilson; and grandson, Jasper.

Per Daryl's wishes, we will forego a formal service at this time, but will have a small service for friends and family in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.st.jude.org.

Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

The family of William Daryl Wilson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Farris Funeral Service

427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tyler, we were so sorry to hear about the passing of your Dad. Our prayers are with your family during this time. I know he will be missed! I hate that we had not seen him in awhile. I always enjoyed talking with your Dad! He was a great guy! Take care and maybe we will see you soon!
Steve and Carla Matney
December 28, 2020
Joe & Family, so sorry about Daryl. He was wonderful person. Yrs back sang in quartet at our church. Prayers, Nancy @ Wash Farmers Coop.
Nancy Gobble
December 13, 2020
We are so saddened to hear of Daryl's passing. H was always so upbeat and had a laugh to share! for his family.
Dan and Cathy Shumate
December 13, 2020
Prayers go out for all. My memories of attending church with the Wilson family are some of my mist precious ones. May God wrap his arms around you in this time & give you peace & comfort.
Sandy Shankel Dean
December 13, 2020
So sorry Joe and family. Daryl was such a great guy. Always friendly and humorous. I know he will be missed.
Lissa Taylor
December 12, 2020
He was always friendly in and out of school. Lots of fun and he will be missed greatly. Prayers for his Mom and family.
Betty Sutherland
December 12, 2020
So sad to hear this. He will be missed..praying for the family and friends..
Karen Montgomery
December 11, 2020
Daryl was a wonderful friend and our family dentist for years. We cheered out sons in sports.God bless you during this difficult time. .
Larry & Cynthia Rushing
December 11, 2020
I always thought the world of Doc. We all worked out for so many years together at Charlie's Gym and spent countless days at Mom and Dads . I love you , Doc ! We will see you soon, Brother . Rest East friend . XOXO, Rhonda
Rhonda Williams Canter
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss HAVENT seen him since 30th class. Great guy in school. God Bless you all during this time.
Patty Blaylock Canter
December 11, 2020
Mrs Wilson, Joe and family. So sorry for your loss. It´s been several years since I saw him. Prayers for comfort. I know you will miss him.
Carol Melvin
December 11, 2020
Tyler, Joe, Gwen and all, There are so many memories. He will be missed. You have our heartfelt sympathy. Love Larry,Michelle, Shane and Erin
Larry and Michelle Fleenor
December 11, 2020
