William Daryl Wilson
September 22, 1951 - December 6, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Dr. William Daryl Wilson passed away peacefully at his home on his family farm in Abingdon on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Born in Boone, N.C. on September 22, 1951, he moved with his parents to southwest Virginia as a young boy. Daryl graduated from John S. Battle High School in 1969 where he was a standout football, basketball, and baseball player. He attended undergraduate school at Virginia Commonwealth University where he excelled at academics and became a star on the crew team. He later attended medical school at the Medical College of Virginia where he attained his Doctorate in Dental Science.
Daryl was a larger than life figure in both stature and heart. After several successful years in private practice, he put his skills as a dentist to work for the Virginia Department of Health. He enjoyed helping those less fortunate in his community.
He will be remembered for his love of exercise, the outdoors (especially trout fishing on White Top Laurel), and southwest Virginia high school athletics.
Daryl is preceded in death by his father, Bob Wilson.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Wilson; brother, Joe Wilson and wife, Gwen; son, Tyler Wilson and wife, Dana, and grandchildren Fox and Palmer; and daughter, Sarah Wilson; and grandson, Jasper.
Per Daryl's wishes, we will forego a formal service at this time, but will have a small service for friends and family in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.st.jude.org
.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
The family of William Daryl Wilson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
