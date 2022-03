William J. "Bill" & Mary E. Widener Wright



William J. "Bill" Wright, 78, born February 14, 1943, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Mary E. Widener Wright, 72, born August 26, 1948, died Monday, May 24, 2021.



Visitation and service at Mountain View Cemetary Mausoleum Chapel, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1 p.m.



Akard Funeral Home is serving the family.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2021.