William "Billy" Wygal
May 21, 1929 - October 7, 2020

Billy Wygal, 91, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born in Bristol, Va., on May 21, 1929, a son of the late Charles and Helen Huddle Wygal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Alice Elizabeth Wygal and Kathryn Wygal; brother, James N. Wygal; and sister-in-law, Gladys K. Wygal.

He was a simple man with many interests. He was of the Methodist faith and loved being surrounded by God's creations. He spent his entire career at Catawba, Va. Sanatorium as a lab technician. Billy was a humanitarian and helped those less fortunate with companionship, food, lodging, and transportation almost daily until his death. He enjoyed music and played and owned many instruments.

Billy is survived by his two nephews, Jon Heath Wygal of Bristol, Va., and Matthew Wygal and wife, Cortni, of Farragut, Tenn.; great niece, Carys Alysabeth Wygal; and great nephew, Branson William Wygal. The family will like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Carilon Hospital of Roanoke, Va., the staff at Brookdale Senior Living, and the nurses and staff of Bristol Regional Medical Center.

There will be a private service with no visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Healing Hands Healthcare, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN 37620, or Crossroads Medical Mission, 300 Valley Dr., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com.

Mr. Wygal and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

