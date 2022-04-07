Willie Mae Fields
June 5, 1940 - April 2, 2022
Willie Mae Fields, 81, of Camden, Georgia, formerly of Cleveland, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Born in West Virginia on June 5, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Kiser Rhea.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell Harmon Jr.; second husband, Cecil Fields; siblings, Marvin Rhea, Lloyd Rhea, and Shirley McHale; and two infants.
Loved by family and friends, those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Wilma Sutherland and husband Jessee; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Rhonda Whitney.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Danny Rhea and the Rev. Larry Dotson officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon. Pallbearers will be David Sutherland, Randy Sutherland, Jonathan Whitney, Daniel Whitney, Joshua Scott, and Jonathan Hess.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 7, 2022.