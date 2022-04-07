Menu
Willie Mae Fields
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue
Lebanon, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Owens Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Willie Mae Fields

June 5, 1940 - April 2, 2022

Willie Mae Fields, 81, of Camden, Georgia, formerly of Cleveland, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Born in West Virginia on June 5, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Kiser Rhea.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell Harmon Jr.; second husband, Cecil Fields; siblings, Marvin Rhea, Lloyd Rhea, and Shirley McHale; and two infants.

Loved by family and friends, those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Wilma Sutherland and husband Jessee; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Rhonda Whitney.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Danny Rhea and the Rev. Larry Dotson officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon. Pallbearers will be David Sutherland, Randy Sutherland, Jonathan Whitney, Daniel Whitney, Joshua Scott, and Jonathan Hess.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Share condolences with the Fields family at www.owensfuneralservice.com.

Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 7, 2022.
