Willie Horne Nance
CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Willie Horne Nance passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the age of 89.
A memorial service was held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 202 at the Sanctuary of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, 6401 Hickory Grove Rd, Charlotte, N.C. The family greeted friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service.
Willie was born on August 21, 1931, in Wadesboro, North Carolina, to John and Ora Horne. She was a graduate of Wadesboro High School and was a long-time employee of United Carolina Bank (BB&T). She was an active member in the Epworth Sunday school class of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, David Nance; her children, Susan Murray, Wayne Nance, and Becky Francis; grandsons, Brandon Francis and Chase Francis; great-grandchildren, Ryker, Genevieve and Zephie; and her brother, Charlie Horne.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, James Wallace Horne, Harvey Horne, Frank Horne, Gertrude Wallace, Sarah Brantley, and Eloise Coley.
Willie was an avid gardener and after losing her sight to a rare disease began making dolls for Dolls on Mission. The purpose of these dolls is to bring joy to children and others in need.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dolls on Mission, Attention: Joanne Mucci, 4036 St James Way, Monroe, NC 28110, or to FNCLBPH, NC Library for the Blind, 1841 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27635.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 5, 2021.