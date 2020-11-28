Willis Blevins
July 28, 1940 - November 26, 2020
MARION, Va.
Willis P. Blevins, age 80, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his home in Marion.
Willis was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Earl W. and Cora Teaters Blevins and was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Wanda Vernon Blevins; his brother, Joe Allen Blevins and his faithful companion, Claxton Star Blevins.
He was a lifelong member of the Grosses Creek Baptist Church and a founding member of the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department. He owned and operated Blevins Motors for over 55 years. He was a member of the American Automobile Club and former member of the Train Club in Marion. Willis loved restoring antique cars, riding his motorcycle, golf, model train building, his home, his family, his friends and his boy Claxton Star Blevins.
Survivors include his son, Roger Blevins and wife, Angie of Marion; his daughter, Angie Routh of Chilhowie; granddaughter, Victoria Jade Routh; sister, Pauline Anderson of Abingdon; brothers, Lowell Blevins and wife, Rosemary of Abingdon, Joel Blevins of Abingdon, Rocky Blevins and wife, Brook of Abingdon; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his past caregivers and his current caregivers Wanda Pickle, Amy Pappas, Wanda Halsey, Betsy Thompson, Madison Pappas.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Grosses Creek Baptist Church with Joe Parris officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to services. The family asks that mask be worn, and social distancing guidelines be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department or to Grosses Creek Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Blevins family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 28, 2020.