Wilma Jean Combs
April 6, 1934 - December 27, 2021
Wilma Jean Combs, age 87, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at her residence. She was born on April 6, 1934, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of Ruth Rambo Wilson, and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was co-owner of Combs Freight Lines, and a member of Fellowship Chapel.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Worley Combs; daughter, Peggy Wood and husband, Glenn. Survivors include her children, Joy Krantz and husband, Frank, James Combs and wife, Mary, and Richard Combs and Sherrie; eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and sister, Ida Mae McVey and husband, Worley.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday. The burial will follow the service in Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003-9989.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 28, 2021.