Wilma Jean Combs
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Wilma Jean Combs

April 6, 1934 - December 27, 2021

Wilma Jean Combs, age 87, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at her residence. She was born on April 6, 1934, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of Ruth Rambo Wilson, and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was co-owner of Combs Freight Lines, and a member of Fellowship Chapel.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Worley Combs; daughter, Peggy Wood and husband, Glenn. Survivors include her children, Joy Krantz and husband, Frank, James Combs and wife, Mary, and Richard Combs and Sherrie; eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and sister, Ida Mae McVey and husband, Worley.

The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday. The burial will follow the service in Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003-9989.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rick, so sorry for your loss. I thought the world of your mom and dad. Know that you are in our prayers.
Fred Johnson
December 29, 2021
