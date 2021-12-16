Wilma Rhea Jessee
July 6, 1929 - December 14, 2021
Wilma Rhea Harshbarger Jessee, age 92, of Bluff City, Tenn. went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She was born July 6, 1929 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Cora Nelson Harshbarger, and she was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Wilma was a devoted and caring servant to her family; her love and prayers always covered each member. It is a fact that she never met a stranger, everywhere she was present she would make a friend and give a blessing in witnessing God's love for them. Wilma loved to read, greatly enjoyed growing flowers and gardening and especially enjoyed her time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Wilma was married to Riley E. Jessee for 74 years and he remained the center of her sweet love and dedication throughout their life together. The family celebrates now the freedom she enjoys in the presence of The Lord.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Riley Jessee; sons, Dr. Randall Jessee and wife, Ann, John Jessee, and Mark Jessee and wife, Ninfa Rodriguez; two grandchildren, Aaron Jessee and Sarah Ferguson; five great-grandchildren, Jackson Jessee, Charleston Jessee, Cedar Ferguson, Carson Ferguson, and Ely Ferguson; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mrs. Jessee will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 in the East Tennessee Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Rev. Barry Burns officiating. Due to Covid concerns, the service will be limited to immediate family. The family respectively is requesting privacy at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn.
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2021.