Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilma Rhea Jessee
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Wilma Rhea Jessee

July 6, 1929 - December 14, 2021

Wilma Rhea Harshbarger Jessee, age 92, of Bluff City, Tenn. went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She was born July 6, 1929 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Cora Nelson Harshbarger, and she was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Wilma was a devoted and caring servant to her family; her love and prayers always covered each member. It is a fact that she never met a stranger, everywhere she was present she would make a friend and give a blessing in witnessing God's love for them. Wilma loved to read, greatly enjoyed growing flowers and gardening and especially enjoyed her time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Wilma was married to Riley E. Jessee for 74 years and he remained the center of her sweet love and dedication throughout their life together. The family celebrates now the freedom she enjoys in the presence of The Lord.

Wilma is survived by her husband, Riley Jessee; sons, Dr. Randall Jessee and wife, Ann, John Jessee, and Mark Jessee and wife, Ninfa Rodriguez; two grandchildren, Aaron Jessee and Sarah Ferguson; five great-grandchildren, Jackson Jessee, Charleston Jessee, Cedar Ferguson, Carson Ferguson, and Ely Ferguson; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Mrs. Jessee will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 in the East Tennessee Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Rev. Barry Burns officiating. Due to Covid concerns, the service will be limited to immediate family. The family respectively is requesting privacy at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
East Tennessee Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.