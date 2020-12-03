Menu
Winnie Alleene Martin Goad
Winnie Alleene Martin Goad, 90, of Floyd, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Hite and Beulah Edna Simmons Martin; brothers, Talmadge Martin, James Martin, and Travis Martin; sister, Anna Martin; and nephew, Curtis Martin.

She is survived by her loving husband, Hugh Wade Goad; brother, Nelson Ferman Martin (Bonnie); sister, Elrica Kate Dalton (C.C. Dalton Jr.); sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Martin, Rita Martin; numerous nieces and nephews; and special niece and caregiver, Julie Hubbard.

A funeral service were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Charles Hubbard officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the time of the service. Due to COVID 19, the family requests you wear a mask during services.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street, Floyd, Virginia
Dec
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street, Floyd, Virginia
