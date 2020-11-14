Winnie Maude Dowell Halsey



Mrs. Winnie Maude Dowell Halsey, age 81, of Speedwell, Virginia, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the home of her son and daughter-in law in Rural Retreat, Virginia.



She was born on October 24, 1939, in Independence, Virginia (Gold Hill Community) to Charles Wayne and Marie Robert Cox Dowell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Halsey; daughter, Eula Jene Greer; son, and wife, John and Sharon Halsey; two sisters, Nancy Hash and Sadie Halsey; and five brothers, Charles Dowell, Scott Dowell, Paul Dowell, Kyle Dowell, and Fred Dowell.



She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Sandy Halsey of Rural Retreat, Virginia, and Dale Halsey of Wytheville, Virginia; two sisters, Jessie Cox of Sugar Grove, Virginia, and Virginia Kilby of Sparta, North Carolina; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Berry and Martha Dowell and Jerry and Jennie Dowell, both of Independence, Virginia; eight grandchildren, and several great- grandchildren.



Funeral services were held on 1 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Gold Hill Cemetery by the Rev. Kenny Price and the Rev. Jerry Creasy. The family was at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.



Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Halsey family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 14, 2020.