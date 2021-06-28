Menu
Yolanda Jewell "Linda" Williams
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coffey Funeral Home
937 Broad Street
New Tazewell, TN
Yolanda "Linda" (Coffey) Jewell Williams

Mrs. Yolanda "Linda" Jewell (Coffey) Williams, age 69, of Tazewell/Bristol, Tenn. was born on November 22, 1951 and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

She was a loving and caring wife for 52 years. A selfless person, the anchor of her family, an angel placed on earth to care for and nuture everyone around her. We ask those still on earth to celbrate her life by extending kindness to others in the manner she did. A sould to cherish, forever remembered never forgotten, R.I.P. Mom.

She was preceded in death by her parents, May Jane Coffey and Lonnie Coffey; in-laws, Pearl Williams and Paul Williams; sister, Rosemary Hatfield; brothers, Bobby David, Eugene, Johnny Bill, Harold Dean"Pete" and Dannie Coffey.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Williams Jr. of Tazewell/Bristol, Tenn.; sons, Curtis Williams of Anchorage, Ark. and Christopher Williams of Greenville, S.C.; daughters, Lindsay Williams of Seattle, Wash., Asheley Williams of Johnson City, Tenn.; Celina Williams of Bristol, Tenn. and Shannon Williams (In-Law) of Greenville, S.C.; brother, Jimmy Richard "Dick" (Nema) Coffey of Canton, Mich; sister, Kandy (Vernis) Harville of Tazewell, Tenn.; grandchildren, Christian, Devon, Keagan, Jadyn, Paul, Maniyah, Lauren, Silas, Jake, Matixx; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Minister was the Rev. Gordon Mcanally; Singers, The Lighthouse Quartet; Pallbearers, Curtis Williams, Christopher Williams, Devon Williams, Jadyn Sealock, Rusty Holloway, Rex Coffey, Dusten Coffey and Vernis Harville. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. on Sunday night in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held at the Jackson Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021. Coffey Funeral Home in Charge.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Burial
1:00p.m.
Jackson Cemetery
TN
Coffey Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.