Yvette Aimee "Andree" Suzanne Berton Perdue
Mrs. Yvette Aimee "Andree" Suzanne Berton Perdue, 97, passed away on October 2, 2021, at the Rehab Center and Memory Care in Bristol, Virginia.
Yvette Perdue was born in Poitiers, France, on May 1924, to Raymond Berton and Simone Marguerite Dubreuil. Mrs. Perdue worked as a dental hygienist then became involved with the French Resistance during World War II. She endured hardships, was captured and then escaped from the Nazis while working for the French Resistance. After finding safety in the United States, it was in Georgia where she met her husband, Mr. Charles Seay Perdue. They relocated to Bristol, Tennessee and settled for the remainder of their lives. They were married 57 years at the time of Charles Perdue's death.
Mrs. Perdue took her Oath of Allegiance to the United States and earned her Certificate of Naturalization in September, 1955. Being a talented gymnast as a young girl, Mrs. Perdue enjoyed her work for the YWCA as a fitness instructor before becoming a full-time homemaker. She loved gardening, French cooking and had a special fondness for felines.
Besides her parents, Mrs. Perdue was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and her son-in-law, Jeffrey L. Shupe. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Perdue-Shupe and Tanya P. Robinson; her son-in-law, Mike Cascella; and her granddaughter, Lori Carrier.
The family is very grateful to the First Baptist Church of Bristol, Virginia for their years of support, love and well-being for Mrs. Perdue, to the Rehab Center and Memory Care of Bristol for their exceptional care plus Caris Healthcare Hospice for their end-of-life kindness and care of Mrs. Perdue.
At her request there will not be a memorial service.
Memorial donations may be directed to Joann Feazell music fund at First Baptist Church, 125 Sedgefield Street, Bristol, VA 24201, or Holly Helps Spay Neuter Fund, P.O. Box 1264 Bristol, VA 24203.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 7, 2021.