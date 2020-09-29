Yvonne Goodson Ketchum
January 28, 1935 - September 27, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Yvonne Goodson Ketchum, age 85, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 28, 1935, to the late Arthur Denver Goodson and Nettie Minnie White Goodson.
Yvonne graduated from Greendale High School and worked as a seamstress for Caroline's Manufacturing. She was strong in her faith, even while in the assisted living facility. She loved and devoted her life to her work and her family. In addition to her parents, Yvonne was also preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Ketchum.
She is survived by one son, Larry Ketchum, of Abingdon; two grandsons, Kevin Ketchum and wife, Jennifer, of Abingdon, and Cody Ketchum; and two great-grandchildren, Austin and Sydney Ketchum.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, with Minister Randall Austin officiating. Face masks are required and social distancing practices are to be observed.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook.
The family of Yvonne Goodson Ketchum is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Farris Funeral Service
427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 2421o