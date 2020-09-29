Menu
Doris S. Boles
Doris S. Boles

September 25, 2020

Mrs. Doris S. Boles, 85, of Greenville, N.C., passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m., in Pinewood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Boles worked as a legal secretary with Attorney James T. Cheatham in Greenville, N.C., for 35 years.

She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church since August of 1965 and also a Sunday school teacher. Mrs. Boles lived a life well-loved and is now at peace with her heavenly family.

In addition to her parents, Clyde and Mildred Seabock, Mrs. Boles was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Boles; and son, Richard Boles.

She is survived by her son, Robert Boles and wife, Meg, of Greenville, N.C.; grandson, Christian M. Boles of Seattle, Wash.; stepbrother, Jerry E. Boleik and wife, Wanda, of Hickory; and special family, Lisa and Kelly O'Quinn, and their children, Candace and Madison O'Quinn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S Elm St., Greenville, NC 27858, or a charity of one's choice.

Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory of Greenville, N.C.

www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
