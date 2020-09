Doris S. BolesSeptember 25, 2020Mrs. Doris S. Boles, 85, of Greenville, N.C., passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m., in Pinewood Memorial Park.Mrs. Boles worked as a legal secretary with Attorney James T. Cheatham in Greenville, N.C., for 35 years.She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church since August of 1965 and also a Sunday school teacher. Mrs. Boles lived a life well-loved and is now at peace with her heavenly family.In addition to her parents, Clyde and Mildred Seabock, Mrs. Boles was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Boles; and son, Richard Boles.She is survived by her son, Robert Boles and wife, Meg, of Greenville, N.C.; grandson, Christian M. Boles of Seattle, Wash.; stepbrother, Jerry E. Boleik and wife, Wanda, of Hickory; and special family, Lisa and Kelly O'Quinn, and their children, Candace and Madison O'Quinn.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S Elm St., Greenville, NC 27858, or a charity of one's choice Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory of Greenville, N.C.