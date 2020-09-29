Jane Stamey KiziahFebruary 16, 1947 - September 28, 2020Jane Stamey Kiziah, 73, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at her residence.Born Feb. 16, 1947, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Stamey and Mary Pitts Stamey.Mrs. Kiziah was a member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church where she was a very active member, involved in the Women's Church Group, Church Council, and Evangelism.She and her husband owned and operated Double K Transportation & Brokerage for 21 years. She enjoyed camping, beach trips, especially Charleston, S.C., and traveling around the country. She was a wonderful housekeeper, but most of all she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Boyd W. Kiziah of the home; daughter, Melissa Edney of Hickory; son, Nathan Lannine and wife, Jessica, of Mint Hill; grandchildren; Abigail and Everette Lannine, both of Mint Hill; sister, Rebecca Sehorn of Austin, Texas; stepdaughter, Kimberley Poovey and husband, John, of Taylorsville; stepson, Jeffrey Kiziah of Hickory; and stepgrandson, Conner Poovey of Taylorsville.A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Mike Stone officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, 9379 NC Hwy. 127, Hickory, NC 28601 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.