Melanie SaeseeOctober 13, 1998 - September 25, 2020Melanie Saesee, 21, of Newton, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, as a result of an automobile accident.She was born Oct. 13, 1998, in Catawba County, to Aingee Saesee and Sai See Saesee.Melanie attended St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory. She was a 2016 graduate of Fred T. Foard High School in Newton, majoring in social work at UNC-Charlotte, and was employed with Amazon as a FC associate. Melanie was smart, beautiful, and independent, and was very driven to succeed working towards her goals and dreams. She enjoyed listening to music, going shopping, and hanging out with her family and friends.Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Aingee and Sai Saesee of Newton; brothers, Brian Saesee of Newton and Bradley Saesee of Newton; sisters, Cha Bou See and husband, Som Boon See, of Visalia, Calif., Stephanie Saesee Deese and husband, Matthew Deese, of Morganton, and Karen Saesee of Newton.A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate Melanie's life will be held Friday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m., at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory. Father Ed Sheridan will officiate. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, prior to the service.