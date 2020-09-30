Jane Stamey KiziahFebruary 16, 1947 - September 28, 2020Jane Stamey Kiziah, 73, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at her residence, after a 6-year battle with Parkinson's disease.Born Feb. 16, 1947, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Stamey and Mary Pitts Stamey.Mrs. Kiziah grew up in Glen Alpine surrounded by her family, including lots of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was very active in school as a Glen Alpine Green Wave Cheerleader, a Glee Club and band member, and many other student body activities. She attended Glen Alpine Methodist Church where she was a member of the Methodist Youth Fellowship. She loved the piano and singing hymns.As a young mother, she and Melissa ("Missy") relocated to Hickory where she settled and made her life, eventually moving to Bethlehem with Boyd, her husband of 40 years. She was a devoted wife and mother, but also a working one. She worked at Siecor Corporation in international sales for 10 years, and then took the experience she gained there to embark on an entrepreneurial adventure to create Double K Transportation, where she partnered and worked with Boyd for 19 years.Mrs. Kiziah was a very active member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church where she was involved in the Women's Church Group, Church Council, and Evangelism. She and Boyd enjoyed camping, beach trips, especially to Charleston, S.C., and traveling around the country. She was a wonderful housekeeper, but most of all she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Boyd W. Kiziah of the home; daughter, Melissa Edney of Hickory; son, Nathan Lannine and wife, Jessica, of Mint Hill; grandchildren, Abigail and Everette Lannine, both of Mint Hill; sister, Rebecca Sehorn of Austin, Texas; stepdaughter, Kimberley Poovey and husband, John, of Taylorsville; stepson, Jeffrey Kiziah of Hickory; and stepgrandson, Conner Poovey of Taylorsville.A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Mike Stone officiating. The service will be livestreamed via Facebook Live. The family will receive friends following the service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, 9379 NC Hwy. 127, Hickory, NC 28601 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.