Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronald Franklin Finger
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Ronald Franklin Finger

July 27, 1938 - September 29, 2020

Ronald Franklin Finger, 82, of 3634 Brookwood Dr. in Maiden, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

His funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, at First Baptist Church in Maiden with the Rev. Eddie Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Ronnie was born July 27, 1938, to the late Clyde Franklin and Ruth Hawn Finger. He retired from Ronald Finger, CPA, in Lincolnton.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Finger of the home; children, Dwayne Finger (Deanna) of Catawba and Tony Finger (Carrie) of Maiden; daughter, Melinda Hipps (Danny) of Maiden; seven grandchildren, Bryan Finger, Brandon Finger, Natalie Finger, Jody Henley, Easton Finger, Dustin Hipps and Holli Hipps; two stepgrandchildren, Hannah Shelton and Andy Mayes; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 50 E Main St., Maiden, NC 28650.

Warlick Funeral Home
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:45p.m.
First Baptist Church
, Maiden, North Carolina
Oct
2
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
, Maiden, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Warlick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Dwayne and family so sorry for your loss. Please know you are your family are in my prayers
Lori Triplett
September 30, 2020