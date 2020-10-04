George Malcolm BergholzJanuary 30, 1930 - September 24, 2020George Malcolm Bergholz, 90, of Fairview, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Universal Healthcare.George was a very loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend.Mr. Bergholz worked as a power transformer builder for General Electric. He was also in the Naval Reserves for 13 years.A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., George was the son of the late George Max and Theresa Albon Bergholz. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Lee Sweeney Bergholz who passed away in February.Surviving are his daughter, Lori Allen; son-in-law, Bob Allen; and daughter, Nancy Bergholz; and grandchildren, Eli Allen, Abraham Allen, and Nadia Bergholz.A memorial service will be held around mid to late October, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with Pastor Michael McFarland officiating. George's obituary on the funeral home website will be updated with the service information once it is available.In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of George Bergholz to Emmanuel Lutheran Church are welcome, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 51 Wilburn Place, Asheville, NC 28806.Groce Funeral Home