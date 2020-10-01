Menu
Betty Jo Eckard Clark
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Betty Jo Eckard Clark

December 25, 1927 - September 27, 2020

Betty Jo Eckard Clark, 92, of Conover, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her residence.

Born Dec. 25, 1927, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Nora Ellen Hefner Holland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Clark; and three children, Kay Clark Rudisill, Steven Carroll Clark, and George Daniel Clark.

Survivors include her son, Mark Clark of Hickory; brother, Carroll Holland of Hickory; sister, Francis Clark of Virginia; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home Friday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Dan Duke officiating. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park will follow. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sipe's Orchard Home of Conover.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602
