Marie W. HouserJuly 13, 1929 - September 29, 2020Amanda Marie Willis Houser, 91, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.Marie was born July 13, 1929, in Lincoln County, to the late Clarence Willis and Cynthia McSwain Willis. She was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Hickory. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ralph Houser of the home; and a number of nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with Pastor Terry Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 2, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 1497 Airport Rhodhiss Rd., Hickory, NC 28601.Burke Mortuary of Newton