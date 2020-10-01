James "Mike" OgleFebruary 29, 1948 - September 28, 2020James "Mike" Ogle passed away peacefully at home Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.Mike, the son of Ellen and Ivan Ogle, was born Feb. 29, 1948, and grew up in Annapolis, Md. Although living in Hickory for 50 years, Mike still considered himself an "Annapolitan".Upon graduating from Annapolis High School in 1967, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Army to become a helicopter pilot, a life-long passion. After serving a tour in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970, he was awarded the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. Mike continued his military career in the NC National Guard and the Army Reserves, retiring after 25 years, as a Major.Mike graduated from Lenoir Rhyne College in 1974, and started his career with Catawba County Schools, first a teacher, then Assistant Principal, and finally as a Principal. He touched many children's lives during his career of 31 years. After retiring from teaching, Mike devoted himself to his family, and his late in life career as a watercolor artist. His quirky sense of humor and kindness will be missed by all who knew him.Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Ogle. Survivors include his wife Betsy; daughters, Amy Ogle (Brian Teno) and Caroline Lee (Chris); grandchildrenCaleb and Caitlin Lee, and Gage Teno; father, Ivan Ogle; brother, Pat Ogle (Kathy); sisters, Kate Yeager (Bill), and Kristine Smith (Bowie); and many beloved nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church of Hickory; or Carolina Caring Hospice.Due to current restrictions Mike's family will hold a memorial service when it is safe to travel.