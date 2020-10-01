Becky CaldwellApril 17, 1927 - September 28, 2020Rebecca "Becky" Cline Caldwell, 93, of Maiden, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, surrounded by her family.She was born April 17, 1927, in Catawba County, to the late Fay and Louise Hewitt Cline. Becky was a member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden and retired from AT&T after many years of service. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her sisters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred Little and Peggy Sigmon.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 72 years, James Caldwell of the home; sons, David Caldwell and wife, Sharon, of Maiden and Dean Caldwell of Maiden; daughters, Cathy Goodman and husband, Davis, of Gastonia and Cherie Stutts and husband, Harold, of Terrell; sister, Jean Barringer of Newton; grandchildren, Carrie Goodman, Erin Silver, Nathan Stutts, and Lauren Stutts; and great-grandchildren, Madison Stutts, Matthew Stutts, Davis Silver, and Isaac Silver.A graveside service to celebrate Becky's life will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. The Revs. Michael Staton and Guy Helms will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church, Building Fund, 3273 Mt. Ruhama Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.