Harold Reeves HelmsApril 8, 1935 - October 2, 2020Harold Reeves Helms, 85, of Lincolnton, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, at Highland Drive Freewill Baptist Church with the Revs. Luke Johnson and William Calvert officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK WHILE INSIDE THE CHURCH.Mr. Helms was born April 8, 1935, in Lincoln County, to the late Carl and Bessie Mae Long Helms. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ethel Stone Helms; daughter, Robin Elaine Austin; and sisters, Daphine Featherstone and husband, Ervin Featherstone Sr., Jenny Jones, Dorothy Lewis, and Hazel Lawing and husband, Bill. He worked as a section man for J.P. Stevens.He is survived by a son, Butch Helms, and wife, Mollie, of Lincolnton; granddaughter, Kristal Austin of Vale; son-in-law, Tim Austin of Vale; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Ervin Stone, and wife, Cathy, of Gastonia, and Ed Jones of Lincolnton; and sister-in-law, Alma Stone of Gastonia.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Landen's Story Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Lincolnton, NC 28093.Warlick Funeral Home