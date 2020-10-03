Katie Casey OsborneFebruary 8, 1950 - October 1, 2020Katie Casey Osborne, 70, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home. Born Wednesday, Feb. 8, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Curtis and Nora Casey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Osborne; sister, Gaynell Blankenship; and two brothers, Trudy Garland and Carlies Casey.She is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda Lovelace (Michael) of Maiden and Debra Simmons (Byron Blankenship) of Swords Creek, Va.; two sons, Sonny Whited (Sherry Keene) of Catawba, and Billy Whited (Carrie) of Catawba; two sisters, Mavis Wingler of Swords Creek, and Jeanette Bostic of Honaker, Va.; two brothers, Carson Casey (Millie) of Catawba, and Douglas Casey of Swords Creek; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.There are no services planned at this time.