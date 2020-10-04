Johnsie A. Bean
May 1, 1927 - September 29, 2020
Johnsie A. Bean, 93, of Knoxville, Tenn., formerly of Connelly Springs, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, with her family by her side. She was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist in Connelly Springs. Johnsie was a cook at Hildebran Elementary School. She was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Vera Anderson; husband, Thomas A. Bean Jr.; and sisters, Mildred Carpenter and Geraldine Drum. She is survived by sons, Jim (Pam) Bean and Rondal Bean; sister, Wilma Rash; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
.
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 4, 2020.