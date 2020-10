Lawrence MarsdenNovember 28, 1949 - September 28, 2020Lawrence Stewart "Skip" Marsden, 70, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. He was born Nov. 28, 1949, in High Point, and was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Albert and Millicent Snyder Marsden; infant sister, Maryly Marsden; and brother-in-law, Donald Boyd Morgan.He is survived and lovingly remembered by his children, Jessica Clarkson (Brad), Graham Marsden (Sarah), Peter, Livia, and Lily Marsden; grandchildren, Bailey, Jasmine, and Ava Clarkson; siblings, Kim Parker (Scott), Andi Morgan, and John Marsden; many nieces and nephews; and dog, Gordie.A COVID-19 safe in-person/virtual gathering is being planned for friends and family in the North Carolina mountains.Gaskin Funeral Services