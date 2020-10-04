Richard Lee BurchNovember 5, 1940 - October 1, 2020Richard Lee Burch, 79, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his residence.He was born Nov. 5, 1940, to the late James Lee Burch Jr. and Alice Woodruff Burch in Catawba County. Richard was a U.S. Marine Veteran and also dedicated 44 years of service to CommScope, before retiring as purchasing manager.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Howard; and brother-in-law, Don McGalliard.Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Rochelle Icard Burch of the home; daughter, Nicole Burch-Johnston of Statesville; sons, Shawn Lee Burch and wife, Tina, of Taylorsville, Brett Lee Burch and wife, Tasha, of Vale; grandchildren, Jessica B. Mosteller and husband, Justin, of Hickory, Brandy B. Helms and husband, Brent, of Sherrills Ford, Hannah B. Burch and Jordan of Taylorsville, Sinthya K. Burch of Vale, and Devin Lee Burch of Vale; great-grandchildren, Colby Lee Burch, Bryson Tommy Stidham, Colton Helms, Anna-Mae L. Helms, and Felix G. Houston; sisters, Nancy B. Crooks and husband, Arland, of Hickory, Elizabeth B. McGalliard of Conover; brother, Carl R. Burch of Florida; and special family, Wendy Burch, Kathy Matney and Maddie Burnside.He instills that manual labor builds character, and to always be fair and truthful in all your dealings to maintain honor of your name.He was a hero to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, whom he loved with all of his heart.A private graveside inurnment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. The Rev. Tom Cogan and Deacon Robin Cogan will be officiating the service. Military Honors will be provided by the Catawba Valley Marine Corps League.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Amvets Post 76 Honor Guard, P.O. Box 3042, Hickory, NC 28603.Hickory Funeral Home