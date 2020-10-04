Preacher Dean Silver was the one preaching the Word of God the day my husband, Tom and I were saved on Easter Sunday, April 22, 1973. He was the one who taught us and established us in the Word. He was one of the best preachers and we love him and it broke our heart to see him suffer. We thank the Lord for taking him to heaven and making him whole again and be with Carolyn and Sandy! Glory to God for His goodness!

Shelby Clayton October 2, 2020