Submit an Obituary
Phyllis Taylor
1941 - 2020
Phyllis Taylor

September 29, 1941 - September 26, 2020

Phyllis Settlemyre Kahill Taylor, 78, of Conover, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born Sept. 29, 1941, in Catawba County, to the late Martin and Violet Sigmon Settlemyre. Phyllis attended Faith Baptist Church in Newton and retired from Duke Energy after many years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and church family. She also took great pride and joy in working in her yard and with her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian K. Kahill; granddaughter, Lauren Marie Kahill; sisters, Shirley Settlemyre and Hazel S. Burgess. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, J. Dean Kahill and wife, Lynn, of Hickory; daughter-in-law, Sheila Kahill of Conover; and grandchildren, Cameron Kahill, Jordan Kahill, Meghan Kahill and Daniel Kahill.

A memorial service to celebrate Phyllis' life will be held today (Sunday, Oct. 4), at 2 p.m., at Faith Baptist Church in Newton. The Rev. Dusty Roberts will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2447 Coley Fish Pond Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Bennett Funeral Service

7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC 28658

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
, Newton, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
