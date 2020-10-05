Menu
Larry Dean Self

March 3, 1935 - October 2, 2020

Mr. Larry Dean Self, 85, of Newton, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Sherrills Ford Hospice.

He was born March 3, 1935, in Cleveland County, N.C., the son of the late John Dwight Self and Reathy Devinney Self.

Prior to his retirement, he was an operator at Hickory Spring. He retired after 30 years of service from the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, and for several years, he was employed with the Catawba County Sheriff's Department and Newton Police Department.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Denelta Coley Self in 2019; three brothers, Jerry, Charles Ray and Roy Self; and sister, Mavis Bumgarner.

Survivors include sons, Michael Self and wife, Teresa, John Self and wife, Joyce, and Larry Self and wife, Amy, all of Newton; daughter, Patty Self of Newton; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Homer Self of Claremont and Ken Self of King; and sisters, Diane Loftin and Joan Elmore of Conover.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary in Newton, with the Rev. Fred Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Burke Mortuary
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC 28658
Oct
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC 28658
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary
