Gladyce Valeria "Val" Collins TerryJuly 5, 1928 - October 4, 2020Gladyce Valeria "Val" Collins Terry, 92, of Hickory, formerly of Warner Robins, Ga., passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born July 5, 1928, in Jones County, Miss., she was the daughter of the late Spurgeon C. Collins and Vera Elizabeth Young Collins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Marshall Terry.Val graduated from Jones County High School in Jones County, Miss., and attended Auburn University. Val was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, doing needlepoint and cross-stitch. She was fiercely devoted to her family and left no stone unturned in their care.Her membership in the senior ladies Sunday school class at West Hickory Baptist Church was very special to her as were her friends and the staff at Brookdale Falling Creek.Val was an outgoing, strong willed and very caring person who will be deeply missed.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Elizabeth Dellinger and husband, James, of Hickory; son, Bill Terry and wife, Laura, of Eatonton, Ga.; five grandsons, Brian Dellinger and wife, Susan, of Hickory, Matthew Dellinger and wife, Lacey, of Davidson, Benjamin Terry and wife, Jenny, of Louisville, Ky., Stephen Terry and wife, Mollie Kate, of Athens, Ga., and Jonathan Terry of Decatur, Ga.; and six great-grandchildren.A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Warner Robins, Ga.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Hickory Baptist Church, 40 12th St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.