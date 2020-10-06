John Stacks
December 3, 1932 - October 1, 2020
John Stanley Stacks, 87, of Hickory passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 3, 1932, in Hunterdon County, N.J., to the late Stanley and Eva Dopczyle Stacks. John was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory and was employed as an electrician with Hunterdon Transformer Company in Flemington, N.J., for 23 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trying his luck at casinos in Atlantic City and Cherokee. John was a three-time recipient of the Sheriff Ervin E. Wright Rifle & Pistol Championship of Hunterdon County, N.J., for rifle marksmanship expertise.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa E. Stacks; and sons, Rudy J. Miller and Paul J. Miller.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter-in-law, Marie A. Miller of Newton; grandchildren, Keith A. Miller and wife, Michelle, Carla M. Miller, Kurt J. Miller, and Craig Miller; great-grandchildren, Makana, Colson, Peyton, and Kenzi; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Hospice & Home Care of Alexander County and Betty Houser, CNA of Grace Team Caregivers, for the wonderful home care they provided.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate John's life will be held today (Tuesday, Oct. 6), at 11 a.m., at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory. Father Ed Sheridan will officiate. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory will follow. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Kurt Miller, Keith Miller, Craig Miller, Peyton Laws, Jason Bean, and Adam Carpenter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; Grace Team of Newton Caregivers, 21 E A St., Newton, NC 28658; or the charity of one's choice
. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 6, 2020.