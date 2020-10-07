Menu
Kenneth Michael McDermott
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Kenneth Michael McDermott, 76, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Carolina Caring.

He was born July 4, 1944, and was the son of the late Leo and Dorothy Prange McDermott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia McDermott. Kenny proudly spent 24 years with the New York City fire department before retiring and relocating to North Carolina with his wife, Pat.

Kenny is survived by his daughter, Marylou Schnaue and husband, Billy; brothers, Dennis and Donald McDermott; granddaughter, Brigid Schnaue; and his loving dog, Kohl.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catawba Medical Foundation for the Cancer Center, 810 Fairgrove Church Rd. SE, Hickory, NC 28601, www.catawbavalleyhealth.org.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 7, 2020.
