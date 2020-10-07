Lanny Lee McNeelyAugust 18, 1941 - October 5, 2020Lanny Lee McNeely, 79, of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Carolina Caring.Born Aug. 18, 1941, in Hickory, he was the son of the late Bertie Wilson McNeely and Carl Edison McNeely.Lanny graduated from Hickory High School and Appalachian State Teacher's College. He taught high school and coached football for several years. He also officiated high school and college football in his spare time. In 1968, he joined Texaco Oil Company. In the early 70s, he started his own business, Wee Mount-N-Frame, which is still open today.Lanny's passions include collecting political memorabilia, refurbishing old jukeboxes, the Atlanta Braves and his grandchildren.Lanny always gave nicknames to everyone, was a huge fan of hugs and never met a stranger. He had a contagious laugh that could be heard a mile away.He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Lutz McNeely of the home; children, Emily McNeely Bosley (Bill Bosley) of Maysville, W.V., and Bruce Hoyle McNeely (Melissa McNeely) of Hickory; grandchildren, Cassidy and Rachel Bosley, and Davis and Megan McNeely; brother, Jerry McNeely (Hazel McNeely); and sister, Kathy Armstrong (Hal Armstrong).A private graveside service will be held in Oakwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1686 6th St. SE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.