Itsuko "Molly" Omura Swanson
August 25, 1924 - October 4, 2020
Itsuko "Molly" Omura Swanson, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Born Aug. 25, 1924, in Nagoya, Japan, she was the daughter of the late Keijiro and Kiyo Omura of Japan.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of about 40 years, Charles Ray "R.C." Swanson; a brother; a sister; and her first husband, Cpl. Billy R. Carroll Sr.
Itsuko was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and loyal friend. She was an avid reader, great cook, nature lover, enjoyed needle work and never missed a chance to spend time with friends. Upon her arrival in the United States, she quickly had to learn the customs and acceptable ways of her new country. Not only cooking, but also the type of foods, was just one of the many obstacles she overcame to adjust to her new country. "Molly" and her late husband R.C. owned and operated Swanson's Clothing and Swanson's Antiques and Collectables in Newton.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Charles Michael Swanson and Billy Robert Carroll Jr; daughters, Rita Goble and husband, Donald, Judy Carroll Gill; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m., at Willis- Reynolds Funeral Home Chapel, 56 Northwest Blvd., in Newton. Retired Japanese Minister of Language Services, Kenji Takami of Carmel Baptist Church, in Matthews, will be the officiant. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.
