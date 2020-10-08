Larry Donnell McCorkle



Mr. Larry Donnell McCorkle, of Sherrill's Ford, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m., at New Prospect Baptist Church, 8395 Azalea Rd., in Sherrill's Ford. A public viewing will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary of Hickory, 828-323-1980. The family will be at the home of LeQuan and Marissa McCorkle, 5664 Adolphus St., in Catawba.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 8, 2020.