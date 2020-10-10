Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 10, 2020.
Diane was a second mother to my own. Her great wisdom, with a soft tone and stern look kept me in check like I was her own. She reminded me of my own mother and she will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Manish Patel
October 9, 2020
Diane & I worked over 10 years together at Boyles Furniture. She was not just a co-worker she was a great friend; that smile she had could light up a room. She will be deeply missed! Praying for her son and family!