Kenneth Thompson PattersonDecember 3, 1925 - October 7, 2020Kenneth Thompson Patterson, 94, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family Wednesday evening, Oct. 7, 2020.Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Taylorsville, with the Revs. Dan Redding and Gary W. Jennings officiating. The body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service Friday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.Mr. Patterson was born Dec. 3, 1925, in Alexander County, to the late Arthur Quintis and Vanona Crouch Patterson. Kenneth was Director of the Alexander County Agriculture Extension Service until his retirement, having served for 30 years. A veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy, he was an active member of First Baptist Church in Taylorsville, where he had served in numerous capacities, among which he was a Sunday school teacher and served as deacon. He was a model of a Man of God, both in the community and his family. The annual family Beach Trip was the highlight of the summer. He was a master gardener and accomplished handyman. He loved to play golf, with a group of close friends.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Alma Goble, Juanita Smith, and Francis Bunton; along with four brothers, James, Quentin, Willard, and Fredrick Patterson.He is survived by his wife, Joyce Patterson of the home; two daughters, Joy Gardner (Hughey) of Hiddenite, and Cindy Rowe of Apex; son, Gary Patterson (Jennifer) of Taylorsville; eight grandchildren, Emily Hill (Jeremy) of Taylorsville, Joshua Gardner (Ashley) of Statesville, Sam Gardner of Hiddenite, Ben Gardner of Hiddenite, Alex Rowe of Apex, Courtney Rowe of Apex, Spencer Patterson of Cary, and Carter Patterson of Chapel Hill; two great-grandchildren, Wade and Freddie Hill, both of Taylorsville; twin brother, Kermit Patterson of Stony Point; and several nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank Anna Pennell, Diane Livingston, Cathy Lackey, along with Hospice of Alexander County and Kelsey Anderson with Hospice for their special care.Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681 or to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 305, Taylorsville, NC 28681.