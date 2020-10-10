Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pearlie McCoy Boyles
1918 - 2020
BORN
1918
DIED
2020
Pearlie McCoy Boyles

October 18, 1918 - October 8, 2020

Pearlie McCoy Boyles, 101, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Lincoln County, Oct. 18, 1918, he was the son of the late Bruce and Annie Margaret Mull Boyles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cora Sue Whisnant Boyles; three sisters, Novella, Maggie and Junie; and three brothers, Feimster, George, and Evan.

Pearlie was a World War II Army veteran, serving his country and had fought in Italy, France and Germany. He was retired from Southern Desk and a member of Bible Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Joyce Nail of Conover; sons, Carroll Boyles of Conover, and Ray Boyles and wife, Paula, of Asheville; granddaughters, Melissa Sheets and husband, Billy, of Hickory, Patricia Boyles of Apex, Jerri Dale and husband, Garry, of Wilmington, and Jessica Steixner and husband, Flo, of Nashville, Tenn.; grandsons, Paul Boyles and wife, Paige, of Raleigh, Brian Coulbourn and wife, Robin, of Hickory, Eric Coulbourn and wife, Taby, of Conover, and Kevin Boyles and wife, Anita, of Claremont; and a number of great-grandchildren.

Funeral will be held Sunday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home with the Rev. Ernie Richards officiating. Visitation will be from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home, prior to the service. A private family burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. Mr. Boyles was such a wonderful man. We are blessed to have known him, and enjoyed his stories he told us about his life. You are each in our prayers.
Amy Sheets
October 9, 2020