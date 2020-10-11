Velma McKinney Isenhower
June 13, 1935 - October 9, 2020
Velma McKinney Isenhower, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.
Born June 13, 1935, in Old Fort, she was the daughter of the late Oliver Dotson McKinney and Daisy Gouge McKinney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three children, Gina Lynn Galloway, Bill Galloway, and Gregory Scott Isenhower.
Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" Isenhower; son, Michael Helms Isenhower; seven grandchildren; one brother; and three sisters.
A private memorial service will be held for the family, but she will lie-in-state Sunday, Oct. 11, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home, Hickory.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
.www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 11, 2020.