Randall Devon HefnerJanuary 30, 1946 - October 10, 2020Randall Devon Hefner, 74, of Conover, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home.Born Jan. 30, 1946, in Alexander County, he was the son of the late Earl Lee and Nelda Ocola Smith Hefner. In addition to his parents, Randall was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Betty Sue Hefner; and two brothers, Wayne and Tommy Hefner.Survivors include two daughters, Melissa Gray and husband, Donald, and Tammy Houston and husband, Will; a brother, Clifford Hefner and wife, Ruby; five sisters, Colleen Lafone, Nancy Campbell and husband, Steve, Judy Norton and husband, Tommy, Earlene Cheung, and Jeraldine Childers; six grandchildren, Brittany Huffman and husband, Christian, Jonathan Gray and wife, Lindsay, Brooke Houston, Katie Houston, Danielle Gray, and Allison Houston; and three great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park, Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations