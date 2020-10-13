Grace Dexter Hagan HarrellAugust 6, 1933 - October 10, 2020Grace Dexter Hagan Harrell, 87, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Brian Center Hickory.Born Aug. 6, 1933, in Asheville, she was the daughter of the late Queen Alexander Hagan Barnes. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Ellis Harrell Sr., and her sister, Agnes Geraldine Stone.She was a former member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and was retired from the Hickory City School System. Mrs. Harrell enjoyed old western movies, especially Rawhide, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan with her favorite player being pitcher, Adam Wainwright, whom she affectionately named her fur baby after.Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Marie Pritchard and husband, Steve, of Crown Point, Ind., and Marlene Harrell Sigmon of Hickory; her son, William Ellis Harrell Jr. of Hickory; grandchildren; Steve Pritchard Jr., Mitchell Pritchard, Miranda P. Lundy, Spencer Pritchard, Matthew Pritchard, all of Crown Point, Ind., and Amanda Brooke Sigmon of Los Angeles, Calif.; and great-grandchildren, Addison Lundy, Grant Lundy, Sunny Pritchard, Shane Pritchard, Sofia Pritchard, Isabella Pritchard, Savanna Pritchard, Shia Leco, Midas Leco, and Saskia Leco.A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, with the Rev. Bill Sturm officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.