Thomas A. Morris, D.D.S.July 9, 1935 - October 8, 2020Dr. Thomas A. Morris of Maiden passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Tom was born in Sylva, July 9, 1935, to the late John Hanley and Ruth Allison Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Jackelyn Mae Kelly Morris; and sister, Mary Morris.Dr. Morris was a graduate of Sylva Webster High School, Western Carolina University and University of North Carolina School of Dentistry in Chapel Hill.While in high school, he was a member of the 1952 Smokey Mountain Conference championship football team, whose continued friendship he valued through the years. Tom was active in the Boy Scouts, earned the rank of Eagle Scout and attended the first Scout Jamboree post World War II in Valley Forge, Pa. In his adult life, he continued to be involved with scouts and Camp Daniel Boone, a camp for scouts in Canton.Dr. Morris was an active member of the North Carolina Dental Association, serving in various committees on the state and local levels. One of his many contributions to dentistry was his involvement in having fluoride added to the municipal water supply in Asheville.Tom also enjoyed hand-crafting hardwood furniture in his free time. For more than 35 years, he created over 100 unique pieces for family and friends, using old-world techniques with little reliance on power tools.Tom was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Asheville.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 29 years, Marcia M. Morris; sons, Thomas A. Morris Jr. and John A. Morris; brother, Jack Morris (Linda); stepsons, John A. Sharpstene III, Jeffery Sharpstene, James Sharpstene, Paul Sharpstene and Michael Sharpstene; and 10 loving grandchildren.Due to COVID-19 restrictions at this time, a service for family only will be held at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home, with Deacon Scott Gilfillan officiating. A memorial service will be held at later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Daniel Boone, Danial Boone Council, Patrol of 1000, 333 W Haywood St., Asheville, NC 28801.