Sarah Lee Korn WilliamsOctober 11, 1935 - October 12, 2020Sarah Lee Korn Williams, 85, of Newton, passed away peacefully at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn in Claremont, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.She was born Oct. 11, 1935, in Catawba County, to John Korn and Hazel Ikerd Korn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lee Williams; sisters, Evelyn Ingram and Hilda Poovey; and brother, Bobby Korn.Sarah was a member of Mount Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. She was employed for many years at Deville Furniture, K-Mart and Young Men's Shop.Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mark (Dawn) Williams and Kelly Williams of Newton; grandchildren, Summer (Colby) Kerley, and Coleman (Elizabeth) Williams; great-grandchildren, Karsyn Kerley, Aria Williams and Elias Williams; and her beloved cat, Callie, whom held a special place in her heart.The Williams family wishes to acknowledge and thank Genny Spencer, her loving and caring nurse at Catawba Valley Living-Rock Barn, along with the Catawba Valley Hospice caregivers.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private.Memorials can be made to Carolina Caring-Catawba Valley Hospice House, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 29658; or Hartman's Haven Rescue, P.O. Box 742, Conover, NC 28613.Burke Mortuary of Newton