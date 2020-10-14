Mary Virginia Cox MorrisJanuary 14, 1948 - October 3, 2020Mary Virginia Cox Morris, 72, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away Friday, Oct. 3, 2020.Born Jan. 14, 1948, in Hickory, she was the daughter of William Eastwood Cox and Alene Gaither Cox. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Morris.Virginia is survived by her brother, David Cox; aunt, Ann Morris; and cousins, John Gaither and Sue Pittman.As a real estate agent, Virginia worked for Real Estate III and Long and Foster.Special thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont, U.Va. hospital doctors and health provider, Debbie Baker.A memorial service was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m., at Northside Baptist Church, 1325 Rio Rd. E., Charlottesville, VA 22901. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m., in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Love INC. (In the Name of Christ), 198 Spotnap Rd., Suite C-1, Charlottesville, VA 22911.Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory