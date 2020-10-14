Menu
Mary Virginia Cox Morris
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Mary Virginia Cox Morris

January 14, 1948 - October 3, 2020

Mary Virginia Cox Morris, 72, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away Friday, Oct. 3, 2020.

Born Jan. 14, 1948, in Hickory, she was the daughter of William Eastwood Cox and Alene Gaither Cox. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Morris.

Virginia is survived by her brother, David Cox; aunt, Ann Morris; and cousins, John Gaither and Sue Pittman.

As a real estate agent, Virginia worked for Real Estate III and Long and Foster.

Special thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont, U.Va. hospital doctors and health provider, Debbie Baker.

A memorial service was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m., at Northside Baptist Church, 1325 Rio Rd. E., Charlottesville, VA 22901. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m., in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Love INC. (In the Name of Christ), 198 Spotnap Rd., Suite C-1, Charlottesville, VA 22911.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory

www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Woodlawn Cemetery
, Blowing Rock, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Gina and I started in real estate near the same time and were good friends. I have very fond memories of her. So sorry to learn of her death.
Jerry Sandridge
October 12, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear of Virginias passing. I worked with Virginia many years ago at Love INC. Sending my deepest condolences to the family.
Kimberly Washington
October 11, 2020